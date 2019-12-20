Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:PBND) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:PBND) were up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.67 and last traded at $25.67, approximately 1 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $25.66.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.61.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:PBND) by 178.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,380 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds