Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX) Trading Down 0.3%

Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX) shares fell 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.27 and last traded at $26.27, 3,041 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 91% from the average session volume of 35,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.34.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.84.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?