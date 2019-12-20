Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Trading Up 0.6%

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) was up 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $69.62 and last traded at $69.50, approximately 1,755 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 138,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.08.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.86.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 13,279.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 27,090 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 126.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $380,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 135,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,799,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period.

