Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV) Shares Up 0%

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV)’s share price shot up 0% on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.05 and last traded at $24.05, 672 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 65,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.04.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.40.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,926,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,995,000 after buying an additional 16,662 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 358,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,749,000 after purchasing an additional 6,139 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 276,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,744,000 after purchasing an additional 7,227 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 264,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 264,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,016,000 after purchasing an additional 99,393 shares in the last quarter.

