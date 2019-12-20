Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) Sets New 1-Year High at $41.40

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $41.40 and last traded at $41.37, with a volume of 1179 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.25.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.87 and a 200 day moving average of $38.03.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 410,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,363,000 after buying an additional 8,479 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 349,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,101,000 after purchasing an additional 40,282 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 333,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,486,000 after purchasing an additional 28,426 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 464.9% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 121,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 100,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 16,208 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

