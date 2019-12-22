Invesco S&P High Income Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GHII) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $27.88

Invesco S&P High Income Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GHII) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.88 and traded as high as $29.06. Invesco S&P High Income Infrastructure ETF shares last traded at $29.02, with a volume of 3,750 shares traded.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GHII. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P High Income Infrastructure ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 896,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,941,000 after purchasing an additional 13,379 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P High Income Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $289,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P High Income Infrastructure ETF by 35.7% in the second quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 32,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 8,577 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Invesco S&P High Income Infrastructure ETF by 145.1% in the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 12,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 7,690 shares during the period. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P High Income Infrastructure ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 286,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,801,000 after acquiring an additional 7,430 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P High Income Infrastructure ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:GHII)

