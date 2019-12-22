Invesco Strategic US ETF (NYSEARCA:IUS) Trading 0.6% Higher

Invesco Strategic US ETF (NYSEARCA:IUS) shares traded up 0.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.82 and last traded at $27.80, 8,319 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 76% from the average session volume of 35,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.63.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.68.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Strategic US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $252,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Strategic US ETF by 160.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 19,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco Strategic US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,183,000.

