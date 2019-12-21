Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.34

Shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.34 and traded as high as $15.37. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $15.34, with a volume of 2,201 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0588 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 8.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 23,883 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,569,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 16.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 217,645 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 30,511 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $8,312,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 5.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,503 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 5,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM)

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Article: Green Investing