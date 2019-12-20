Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) Plans $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th.

Investar has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Investar has a dividend payout ratio of 12.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Investar to earn $2.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.1%.

ISTR traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.42. The stock had a trading volume of 9,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,995. Investar has a one year low of $19.49 and a one year high of $26.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.09 and a 200-day moving average of $23.94. The stock has a market cap of $257.48 million, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.16.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Investar had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $17.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.18 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Investar will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ISTR. ValuEngine lowered Investar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $28.50 target price on Investar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill lowered Investar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Investar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

