Ion Geophysical (NYSE:IO) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Ion Geophysical (NYSE:IO) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ion Geophysical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Shares of IO opened at $8.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $127.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 3.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.57. Ion Geophysical has a 52-week low of $4.53 and a 52-week high of $17.46.

Ion Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $53.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.40 million. Ion Geophysical had a negative net margin of 25.68% and a negative return on equity of 2,205.52%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ion Geophysical will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IO. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Ion Geophysical by 64.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 16,369 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Ion Geophysical by 39.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 98,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 27,709 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ion Geophysical during the second quarter worth $178,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ion Geophysical by 1,098.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 168,518 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Ion Geophysical in the 2nd quarter worth about $414,000. 36.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ion Geophysical

ION Geophysical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of services and products for seismic data acquisition and processing the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: E&P Technology & Services, Operations Optimization, and Ocean Bottom Integrated Technologies.

