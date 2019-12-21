ION (ION) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $139.00

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 21st. One ION coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0407 or 0.00000567 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade By Trade, Bittrex and Upbit. ION has a market cap of $497,617.00 and $139.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ION has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007530 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009113 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001619 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000198 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000452 BTC.

ION Coin Profile

ION (ION) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 18,112,047 coins and its circulating supply is 12,212,047 coins. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here. ION’s official message board is ion.community. The official website for ION is ionomy.com.

ION Coin Trading

