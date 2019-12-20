ION (ION) Trading Up 10% Over Last 7 Days

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 20th. One ION coin can now be purchased for about $0.0414 or 0.00000574 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex and Trade By Trade. In the last seven days, ION has traded 10% higher against the dollar. ION has a total market capitalization of $504,706.00 and approximately $1,318.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007659 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009119 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001645 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000189 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000471 BTC.

About ION

ION (CRYPTO:ION) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 18,105,101 coins and its circulating supply is 12,205,101 coins. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ION is ionomy.com. The official message board for ION is ion.community.

Buying and Selling ION

ION can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.