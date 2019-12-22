IP Group (LON:IPO) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $64.80

IP Group Plc (LON:IPO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $64.80 and traded as high as $72.60. IP Group shares last traded at $72.60, with a volume of 2,927,470 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IP Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

The stock has a market cap of $768.94 million and a P/E ratio of -2.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 61.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 64.76. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.89.

IP Group Company Profile (LON:IPO)

IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, early stage, start-up, incubation, and mature financing. The firm also provides seed capital financing to spin out companies from the universities. It seeks to invest in the life sciences, physical sciences, energy & renewables, medical equipment and supplies, healthcare, technology, cleantech, intellectual property, pharmaceuticals & biotechnology, information technology & communications, and chemicals & materials.

