IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI) Trading Up 0%

IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI) rose 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.84 and last traded at $21.84, approximately 3,794 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 94,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.83.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.46.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI) by 169.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,624 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned 0.08% of IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

