IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CLSA lowered shares of IQIYI from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of IQIYI in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. 86 Research lowered shares of IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group raised shares of IQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of IQIYI from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.23.

IQIYI stock opened at $21.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 2.92. IQIYI has a 52 week low of $14.35 and a 52 week high of $29.18.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($5.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($4.30). IQIYI had a negative net margin of 39.47% and a negative return on equity of 72.51%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that IQIYI will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in IQIYI in the 2nd quarter valued at $543,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of IQIYI by 6.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 116,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 7,103 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQIYI in the second quarter valued at about $419,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of IQIYI by 121.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 173,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 95,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of IQIYI by 2.7% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 45,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 24.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IQIYI

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

