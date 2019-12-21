Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.33.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IRWD shares. ValuEngine downgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen set a $12.00 price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th.

Shares of IRWD stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,542,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,416. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.31. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $15.21. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 1.87.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.30. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 15.83% and a negative net margin of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $131.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 99.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Signition LP acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $147,000.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

