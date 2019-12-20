iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Declares $0.14 Monthly Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.137 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years.

Shares of SHY stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.52. 3,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,752,908. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.73. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.31 and a fifty-two week high of $85.11.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

