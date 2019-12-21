iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (BMV:SHY)

iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (BMV:SHY) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1365 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.79. iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd has a one year low of $1,477.38 and a one year high of $1,667.15.

