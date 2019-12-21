iShares Barclays Aggregate Bond Fund (BMV:AGG) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.19

iShares Barclays Aggregate Bond Fund (BMV:AGG) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1905 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.45. iShares Barclays Aggregate Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $1,920.01 and a twelve month high of $2,156.27.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?

