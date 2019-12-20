iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USIG) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.15

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USIG) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1499 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th.

USIG opened at $58.16 on Friday. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $52.40 and a 12 month high of $58.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.68.

