iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.19 (NYSEARCA:ILTB)

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1866 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th.

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $68.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.46 and a 200-day moving average of $67.78. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $58.48 and a 1 year high of $71.46.

About iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

