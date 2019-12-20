iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSEARCA:IBHC)

iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHC) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1149 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th.

NYSEARCA:IBHC opened at $24.92 on Friday. iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.52 and a fifty-two week high of $25.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.84.

