iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0335 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

IBML stock opened at $25.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.80. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.83 and a 12-month high of $25.83.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?

