iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM) Shares Down 0.1%

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM) shares dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.40 and last traded at $26.43, approximately 10,983 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $26.46.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.39.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.0293 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 136,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 7,202 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 11,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter.

