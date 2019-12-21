iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0767 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th.

NYSEARCA:IBDT opened at $27.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.48. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $24.66 and a 1-year high of $28.32.

