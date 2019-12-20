iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMQ) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0216 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th.

NYSEARCA IBMQ opened at $26.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.07 and its 200 day moving average is $26.07. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $25.07 and a twelve month high of $26.56.

