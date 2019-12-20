iShares International Preferred Stock ETF (BATS:IPFF) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

iShares International Preferred Stock ETF (BATS:IPFF) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0332 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th.

BATS IPFF opened at $15.03 on Friday. iShares International Preferred Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $16.64 and a 1 year high of $19.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.95.

