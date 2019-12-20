iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB) Trading 0.1% Higher

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB)’s stock price were up 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $45.42 and last traded at $45.38, approximately 37,467 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 230,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.35.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.18.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a $1.9271 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $225,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000. Vicus Capital increased its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 91,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,331,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,586,000 after buying an additional 607,994 shares in the last quarter.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?