iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,797,821 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 1,276,243 shares.The stock last traded at $72.95 and had previously closed at $72.61.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.71 and its 200-day moving average is $68.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.9326 per share. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 324,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,527,000 after purchasing an additional 12,327 shares in the last quarter. Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,517,000. GFS Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 536.2% in the 3rd quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 81,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,375,000 after buying an additional 68,306 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 76,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after buying an additional 19,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 43,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after buying an additional 4,214 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ)

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

