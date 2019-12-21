iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 936,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 211% from the previous session’s volume of 301,184 shares.The stock last traded at $187.16 and had previously closed at $186.30.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $182.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.8853 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,042,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,770,000 after buying an additional 28,825 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 839,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,782,000 after acquiring an additional 6,664 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 129.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 386,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,633,000 after acquiring an additional 218,155 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 372,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 313,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,018,000 after acquiring an additional 13,887 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:IWV)

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

