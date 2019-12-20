iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13

iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.134 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th.

iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 100.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ IGSB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.49. 98,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,371,367. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.40 and a fifty-two week high of $53.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.51.

