iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Stock Price Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.71

iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.71 and traded as high as $16.12. iShares Silver Trust shares last traded at $16.04, with a volume of 684,845 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.73.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLV. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 2.9% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 24,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 2.0% during the third quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 36,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. H D Vest Advisory Services increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.5% in the second quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services now owns 49,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

About iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?