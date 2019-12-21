iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $236.04

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $236.04 and last traded at $236.04, with a volume of 613 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $235.07.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $231.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.7546 dividend. This is a boost from iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IJK. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $243,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 127.9% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 13,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 7,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:IJK)

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

