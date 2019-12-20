iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0578 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th.

NYSEARCA TFLO opened at $50.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.26. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.18 and a 1-year high of $50.39.

