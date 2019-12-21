iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Stock Price Down 0.1%

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) were down 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $50.20 and last traded at $50.21, approximately 1,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 101,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.24.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.26.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.0578 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 14.0% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 438,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,038,000 after buying an additional 53,792 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 95,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,793,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 12,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 78,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter.

