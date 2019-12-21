iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $214.43

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $214.43 and last traded at $214.16, with a volume of 223 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $213.58.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.6426 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYH. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the second quarter worth $335,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:IYH)

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

