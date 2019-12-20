iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $137.70

iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $137.70 and last traded at $137.62, with a volume of 640 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $137.04.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a $0.5358 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares US Financials ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in iShares US Financials ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares US Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 38.7% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000.

About iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?