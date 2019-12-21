iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BATS:GHYG) Plans $0.14 Monthly Dividend

iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BATS:GHYG) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1389 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th.

GHYG opened at $49.68 on Friday. iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.69 and a twelve month high of $51.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.93.

