Isra Vision (ETR:ISR) Given a €43.00 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on Isra Vision (ETR:ISR) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ISR has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective on Isra Vision and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Warburg Research set a €42.50 ($49.42) target price on Isra Vision and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th.

Shares of ISR opened at €37.90 ($44.07) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.35, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €41.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €38.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $830.44 million and a P/E ratio of 32.79. Isra Vision has a 52 week low of €22.85 ($26.57) and a 52 week high of €45.90 ($53.37).

About Isra Vision

ISRA VISION AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface inspection and image processing systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Automation and Surface Vision. It offers robot vision solutions, including 2D and mono 2 ½D robot vision, mono 3D, 3D shape matching, 3D shape matching multi-view, 3D photogrammetry, 3D stereo sensor, 3D stereo system, 3D area profile scan, 3D intelliPICK point cloud, 3D visual servo, and 3D adapted uncalibrated robot automation systems, as well as 2D inline, and 3D gap and flush sensor systems.

