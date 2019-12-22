Isra Vision (ETR:ISR) Given a €43.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on Isra Vision (ETR:ISR) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on Isra Vision and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €44.00 ($51.16) target price on Isra Vision and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

Shares of Isra Vision stock opened at €37.90 ($44.07) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €41.89 and a 200 day moving average price of €38.45. Isra Vision has a fifty-two week low of €22.85 ($26.57) and a fifty-two week high of €45.90 ($53.37). The firm has a market cap of $830.44 million and a P/E ratio of 32.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.35.

About Isra Vision

ISRA VISION AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface inspection and image processing systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Automation and Surface Vision. It offers robot vision solutions, including 2D and mono 2 ½D robot vision, mono 3D, 3D shape matching, 3D shape matching multi-view, 3D photogrammetry, 3D stereo sensor, 3D stereo system, 3D area profile scan, 3D intelliPICK point cloud, 3D visual servo, and 3D adapted uncalibrated robot automation systems, as well as 2D inline, and 3D gap and flush sensor systems.

