Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) has raised its dividend by an average of 0.0% annually over the last three years. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) has a dividend payout ratio of 57.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) to earn $1.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.7%.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.01. The stock had a trading volume of 66,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,553. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a one year low of $21.53 and a one year high of $38.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.03 million, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.09 and its 200 day moving average is $27.20.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.07). Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 27.28%. The business had revenue of $69.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.09 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

ITRN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

About Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US)

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, and the United States. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

