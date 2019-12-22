J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on JCOM. Zacks Investment Research lowered J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Sidoti set a $118.00 price target on J2 Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on J2 Global in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. J2 Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.14.

Shares of J2 Global stock opened at $93.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.78. J2 Global has a fifty-two week low of $65.07 and a fifty-two week high of $100.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. J2 Global had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The company had revenue of $344.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that J2 Global will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

In related news, Director Jon Miller sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total transaction of $1,971,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 161,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,951,780.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas Y. Bech sold 18,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.80, for a total value of $1,799,324.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,628,136.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of J2 Global during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in J2 Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in J2 Global by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in J2 Global by 263.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of J2 Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000.

About J2 Global

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?