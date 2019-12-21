James Y. Kerr II Sells 25,000 Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Stock

Southern Co (NYSE:SO) EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.16, for a total value of $1,604,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,655 shares in the company, valued at $4,340,744.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

SO opened at $63.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.04 and its 200 day moving average is $59.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $66.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.14. Southern Co has a 12-month low of $42.50 and a 12-month high of $64.25.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.20. Southern had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.78%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SO. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $63.50 price objective on shares of Southern in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.46.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SO. Farmers Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Southern by 1.2% during the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 14,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Southern by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 24,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Bank grew its holdings in Southern by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 12,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 58.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

