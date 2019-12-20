Jane Huang Sells 1,500 Shares of Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) Stock

Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.14, for a total transaction of $247,710.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 291,667 shares in the company, valued at $48,165,888.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jane Huang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 18th, Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of Beigene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.49, for a total value of $291,735.00.

On Monday, November 4th, Jane Huang sold 32,900 shares of Beigene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $6,266,134.00.

Shares of Beigene stock opened at $168.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Beigene Ltd has a twelve month low of $108.00 and a twelve month high of $210.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $190.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.61.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($5.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.56) by ($1.55). Beigene had a negative return on equity of 53.11% and a negative net margin of 192.75%. The firm had revenue of $50.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.53) earnings per share. Beigene’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Beigene Ltd will post -13.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGNE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Beigene by 4.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,012,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,447,000 after purchasing an additional 88,827 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Beigene by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 774,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,875,000 after purchasing an additional 24,924 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. boosted its stake in Beigene by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,568,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Beigene by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 594,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,739,000 after purchasing an additional 28,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Myriad Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Beigene during the 2nd quarter worth $70,734,000.

BGNE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Beigene in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Beigene from $201.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Beigene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine lowered Beigene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Beigene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Beigene has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.78.

Beigene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

