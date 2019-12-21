Japan Content Token (JCT) Market Cap Tops $51,703.00

Japan Content Token (CURRENCY:JCT) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One Japan Content Token token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, Simex, BitMart and LATOKEN. Over the last seven days, Japan Content Token has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Japan Content Token has a total market cap of $51,703.00 and $12.00 worth of Japan Content Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013825 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00186991 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.24 or 0.01185907 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000635 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00026316 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00119036 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Japan Content Token

Japan Content Token’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 293,150,782 tokens. Japan Content Token’s official website is ja-cket.com. Japan Content Token’s official Twitter account is @

Buying and Selling Japan Content Token

Japan Content Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Simex, LATOKEN, P2PB2B and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Japan Content Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Japan Content Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Japan Content Token using one of the exchanges listed above.