Jared Grusd Sells 30,426 Shares of Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) Stock

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) insider Jared Grusd sold 30,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $460,345.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,246,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,987,562.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jared Grusd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 18th, Jared Grusd sold 29,307 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total transaction of $425,244.57.

On Wednesday, October 16th, Jared Grusd sold 30,980 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $430,002.40.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $15.46 on Friday. Snap Inc has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $18.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.13. The company has a current ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $446.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.00 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 44.16% and a negative net margin of 63.75%. The business’s revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Snap Inc will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Snap by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Snap by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Snap by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Snap by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. 32.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Guggenheim raised shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.09.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel