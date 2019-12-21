Jefferies Financial Group Comments on AstraZeneca plc’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:AZN)

AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AstraZeneca in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.45 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.48. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s FY2023 earnings at $3.78 EPS.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AZN. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Svb Leerink began coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AstraZeneca from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Leerink Swann started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.96.

Shares of NYSE:AZN opened at $50.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.28. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of $35.30 and a 12 month high of $51.23.

In other AstraZeneca news, major shareholder Plc Astrazeneca acquired 425,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $8,075,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.6% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 42,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 15,987 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, H D Vest Advisory Services boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services now owns 29,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,754 shares during the last quarter. 17.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

