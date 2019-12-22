Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Plains GP Holdings LP’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NYSE:PAGP)

Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Plains GP in a report issued on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.11. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Plains GP’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. Plains GP had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

PAGP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Plains GP in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barclays set a $24.00 target price on shares of Plains GP and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Plains GP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Shares of NYSE PAGP opened at $18.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.48. Plains GP has a fifty-two week low of $16.99 and a fifty-two week high of $25.82.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGP. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plains GP during the third quarter worth $204,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Plains GP by 428.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 857,125 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,196,000 after purchasing an additional 694,996 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Plains GP during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,063,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Plains GP by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 16,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Plains GP by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 58,863 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Plains GP news, CEO Willie Cw Chiang purchased 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,028,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 135,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,315,682.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Everardo Goyanes purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.91 per share, for a total transaction of $358,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 57,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,332.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

