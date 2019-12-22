Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Williams Companies Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:WMB)

Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Williams Companies in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now forecasts that the pipeline company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.26. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Williams Companies’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Williams Companies from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Scotia Howard Weill started coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.60 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.04.

NYSE WMB opened at $23.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Williams Companies has a 12 month low of $20.36 and a 12 month high of $29.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 192.41%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the third quarter worth $643,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $751,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 183,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,419,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the third quarter valued at about $3,231,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the third quarter valued at about $34,198,000. 86.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

