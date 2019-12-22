Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:TUWOY)

TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR in a research report issued on Thursday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.05. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR’s FY2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. HSBC downgraded TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS TUWOY opened at $0.41 on Friday. TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $1.64. The firm has a market cap of $569.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.19.

TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR Company Profile

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Its portfolio comprises 87 licenses covering 267,649 square kilometers in 17 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

